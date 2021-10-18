Sukruli gangrape case: Mayurbhanj police forms teams to nab accused

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Unable to make any headway in the alleged gangrape of a 50-year-old woman at Sukruli, Mayurbhanj police formed three teams to nab the accused on Sunday. The teams comprising an Additional SP, three DSPs, six inspectors and as many sub-inspectors, will be headed by SP Rishikesh D Khilari.

Raruan IIC Dayanidhi Das said the special teams were formed as per the direction of Eastern Range IG Himansu Lal. Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras and investigating all possible angles in the case. The incident took place on Friday evening when the woman was returning home after attending a Dussehra event at Tangia village. She was offered lift by two persons on a motorcycle and forcefully taken to the banks of Khairibandan river where she was gangraped. The incident took place around 200 metre from Sukruli fire station.