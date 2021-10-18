Sunabeda: Minor gangraped for three days

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A 14-year-old girl of Nabarangpur’s Papadahandi block was allegedly abducted and gangraped for three consecutive days. Though the incident took place on October 10, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint in this regard on Saturday. The two accused, Santosh Takri and Umesh Harijan of Semla village were arrested by Papadahandi police on Sunday.

Police said the victim of Turunja Guda village in Papadahandi had gone to answer nature’s call to a nearby field when the two accused kidnapped her in a white car. The duo took her to Sunabeda in neighbouring Koraput district where they gangraped her for three days.

On Thursday, the accused brought the girl back and kept her at Semal village. Getting information about their daughter, the girl’s parents rescued her from Semal. Though the girl narrated her ordeal to them, the parents initially refused to approach police.

However, after being convinced by villagers, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Papadahandi police on Saturday. Basing on the complaint, Santosh and Umesh were arrested.In a separate incident, a five-year-old girl of Kanheiguda in Tentulikhunti block was allegedly raped by a villager on Thursday. The incident came to fore when the accused, identified as 32-year-old Padman Amanatya, was arrested on Sunday.

Sources said the girl was playing with her friends when the accused arrived at the spot and lured her on the promise of buying her a chocolate. He took the victim to an isolated place near the village and raped her.

After committing the crime, Padman left leaving the victim at the spot. The girl returned home but did not disclose the matter to her parents. However the next day, she began passing blood in her urine following which she was taken to hospital.

On way, she narrated the entire incident to her parents following which her mother lodged an FIR in Tentulikhunti police station. Basing on the complaint, Padman was arrested.Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Papadahandi Aditya Sen said in both the cases, the accused persons were arrested under section 6 of the POCSO Act and produced in court. Further investigation is on.