Woman, nephew run over by train

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A woman and her teenaged nephew were killed after being run over by a train on Talcher-Sambalpur railway line at Jamunali village near Boinda on Sunday.The duo was identified as Basa Naik (35) and Subash Naik (19) of Kantapara within Thakurgarh police limits.Sources in Government Railway Police (GRP) said Basa, a widow, had gone to a relative’s house at Bantala on Saturday. She was returning to her in-laws’ place at Kantapara with Subash.

Midway, both of them decided to have some snacks near the railway track at Jamunali. When they were eating, a speeding train ran over the duo, killing them on spot. The incident took place at around 10 am.“On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the mutilated bodies of the duo. Since some snacks were found at the spot, we believe that they were eating when the mishap occured. The bodies were sent for postmortem and two unnatural death cases have been registered in this connection,” said a GRP official.