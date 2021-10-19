STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM felicitates world record holder Army officer 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday presented Rs 10 lakh to Lt. Colonel Laxmidhar Bhuyan, SRO of Regimental Administration-7, in recognition of his unique world record feats.  Lt. Colonel Bhuyan holds several World Records for his super performances in skills like ‘longest time hitting on hips by heels on headstand’ and blindfolded 100 metre run carrying Indian flag in semi-circular track.

The Chief Minister presented the cheque to Lt. Colonel Bhuyan during the army officer’s visit to Naveen Nivas. The World Record of ‘longest time to hit on hips by heels on headstand yoga position’ was achieved by Lt. Colonel Bhuyan on January 15 this year. He performed headstand yoga position non-stop for 1 hour 7 minutes 10 seconds and made 13,725 hits on hips by heels at Gyani Stadium in Maharashtra and made a new world record for International Book of Records.

He has entered his name in several books of record such as Guinness of World Records, International Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Best of India Records and Golden Book of Records. He also has eight World Records in ‘blindfolded 100 meters run with National Flag in semi-circular track’ in just one minute followed by blindfolded climbing of 20 feet ladder in 5 seconds.

