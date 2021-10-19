STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET topper’s role leaves Steel City shocked

Soyeb’s family friend Afroz Ahemad said he is pained, shocked and ashamed for his involvement in the controversy.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Exactly a year back, 19-year-old Soyeb Aftab had brought laurels for his hometown Rourkela by topping the NEET-2020 but the AIIMS Delhi first year MBBS student’s involvement in the Ramlila skit controversy has now left the Steel City residents shocked. Soyeb is accused of hosting the skit which was reportedly sponsored by Unacademy, an online learning platform. He is also accused of uploading the video of the skit on social media.

Soyeb’s family friend Afroz Ahemad said he is pained, shocked and ashamed for his involvement in the controversy. “He is a such bright and intelligent boy whose achievement filled everyone with pride. He should not have let himself dragged into the controversy. No student should think on communal lines but respect all religions,” Afroz said.Soyeb’s father Sheikh Mohammed Abbas did not pick up calls when contacted for comments. 

The Ramlila skit presented by students of Delhi AIIMS triggered a backlash on social media and condemnation from various political parties for its derogatory tone and mockery of mythological characters of Ramayana. Shortly after, the AIIMS Students’ Association issued an apology.    

Following the widespread demand for his arrest, Soyeb on Sunday clarified in a Twitter post, “I apologise for sending the video to unacademy vlog, but as you can see in the clip I was not part of the act, but a spectator. I was in no way involved in the script, cast, direction of the act and it does not reflect my views.” However, his clarification has not yet fully soothed frayed tempers. 

Soyeb had hogged limelight nationally securing a perfect 720 out of 720 in NEET 2020. Hailing from a middle-class family of Azad Mohalla, a minority ghetto, at Anand Bhawan Lane in Rourkela, he had achieved what none other in his community had ever thought of. Behind Soyeb’s feat was prolonged struggle and resolve of his financially struggling father Abbas (48) and support of mother Sultana who with daughter Alisha (11) had stayed at Kota, Rajasthan where the boy was taking medical coaching.  His mother and sister also stay with Soyeb at Delhi.

