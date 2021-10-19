STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

NGO helps woman reunite with family

A Chennai-based NGO Udavum Karangal helped a woman of Odisha to reunite with her family at Baghara village in Nayagarh district after three years.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Chennai-based NGO Udavum Karangal helped a woman of Odisha to reunite with her family at Baghara village in Nayagarh district after three years. In February, 2017, a person had noticed the woman wandering on Thatchur road at Tiruvannamalai town of Tamil Nadu. He informed the Inspector of All Women Police Station there and a few days later, she was rescued by police and sent to Udavum Karangal, an NGO based at T Nagar in Chennai.

Initially, the woman was not able to share any information about herself or her family but she revealed her name as Reshmi after receiving treatment and counselling at the organisation. She later informed the counsellors that she had eloped with a person of her village to Agra where she married him. She had also given birth to a child. However, they were not able to eke out a living and her husband got addicted to alcohol. He started harassing Reshmi and this left her traumatised. He also asked her to leave with her child. Harassed, she later boarded a train with her child without knowing its final destination.

Someone reportedly stole her child in the train before she reached Tamil Nadu. After recovering completely, the woman requested the NGO officials to send her back to Nayagarh. The social workers of Udavum Karangal - Srinivasa Rao and Chandrika - along with Reshmi reached her village on Monday. Even as the woman’s brother was not willing to accept her, the NGO officials counselled him and he agreed to take care of her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGO Udavum Karangal
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp