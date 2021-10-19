STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Police launches campaign against elopement by minors

In the last six months, the city police have closed 295 kidnapping cases and rescued 241 missing girls.

Published: 19th October 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar police in collaboration with KISS Foundation and SN Mohanty Charitable Trust on Monday launched an initiative ‘Prarambh’ to create awareness on ills of elopement among minor boys and girls. Under it, social media campaigns and outreach programmes will be conducted in the city, primarily slums.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said workshops in schools and colleges will be held to create awareness on the fact that legal action can be initiated against minor boys for eloping with minor girls. “Besides this, youths in educational institutions will be advised to responsibly use social media,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

Counselling and assistance will also be provided to the victims and their family members after rescuing them. Efforts will be made to make Bhubaneswar urban police district’s (UPD) kidnapping and man missing cell more robust, he added.The police also appealed to the parents to sensitise their children.

Attending the event, Bollywood actor Rahul Bose pointed out about the violations and crimes taking place online and advised youngsters to be cautious while using social media. Lok Sabha MP and KIIT and KISS founder, Achyuta Samanta, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi and Additional Police Commissioner Rekha Lohani were present.

In the last six months, the city police have closed 295 kidnapping cases and rescued 241 missing girls. Most of the kidnappings were actually cases of elopement by minor girls and boys, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KISS Foundation Prarambh elopement minor boys and girls
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp