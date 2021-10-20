District Mineral FoundationF-funded Bijli pond revamp costs three times than similar RSCL project

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid growing demand for CAG audit into the alleged misuse of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund, it has emerged that the abandoned British-era pond ‘Bijli Bandha’ at Sundargarh town is being transformed into a recreational facility at Rs 30.42 crore, which is three times more than the cost of a similar Smart City project at Rourkela.

Spread over 20.99 acre of land, the water body’s renovation and beautification is taking place on 16 acre. The project, which is being entirely funded by the DMF, includes musical fountain, amphitheatre, jogging and cycle track, children’s play area, gazebo, cluster sitting, aeration and oxidation of pond and landscaping.

Incidentally, a similar project ‘DAV Pond Development’ is being carried out by Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) over 15.50 acre at a cost of around Rs 11.20 crore including GST. Except musical fountain, connecting bridge and sewerage treatment plant costing around Rs 4 crore, the DAV pond project at Rourkela has almost similar features. Additionally, the pond project has a floating jetty and boating facility. Technical experts said when both the projects are being carried out as per the OPWD Code, a detailed engineering analysis can shed light on the whopping cost variation.

Senior Congress leader Rashmi Ranjan Padhi alleged that it is an open loot of DMF fund at Sundargarh town which is not affected by mining. “DMF funds are being spent in non-deserving areas and projects throughout Sundargarh district. A CAG audit is required to expose the corruption and misuse of DMF funds,” he added.

Recently, Zilla Parishad member of Hemgir Purabi Naik had demanded spending of 60 per cent DMF fund in the mining affected block. After an anonymous leaflet campaign, a section of youths in Hemgir block announced to start a postcard campaign asking MLAs and the MP of Sundargarh to recommend a CAG audit. Social activist Suru Mishra said besides CAG audit, an impact assessment study should be done by an independent body to check if the DMF fund is being misused.

Also known as Bijli tank, the water body’s renovation work started through Ridhi’s sub-contractor in October, 2020 for agreement value of Rs 25.90 crore including eight per cent project management consultancy (PMC) fee of Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (WAPCOS).

But in May this year, the project estimate was revised to Rs 27.16 crore after cost maneuvering of several components and insertion of two new works. With GST, the final project cost comes to Rs 30.42 crore. On July 15, The New Indian Express had reported on the further cost escalation of above Rs 2.87 crore of the project due to additional works of redevelopment of the connecting area near Sundargarh SP’s residence and shifting of overhead power lines from the site.