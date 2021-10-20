Get Rs 5,000 for saving life of road accident victims: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Saving the life of road accident victims will fetch you a cash reward of Rs 5,000.

After the Centre issued a detailed guideline to reward Good Samaritans, Odisha government has initiated steps to implement the scheme in letter and spirit to reduce fatalities.

As per the new scheme, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will provide an assistance of Rs 5,000 to each Good Samaritan per incident for saving the life of a victim of a fatal accident involving a motor vehicle by extending immediate help and rushing to hospital/trauma care centre within the golden hour.

The State government had earlier launched a Good Samaritan reward of Rs 2,000 for saving the life of accident victims which sources said would be stopped as the Central scheme is effective from October 15.

The MoRTH will provide Rs 5 lakh as initial grant to the State Transport department for making payment to the Good Samaritans.

The Transport department has directed districts to constitute an appraisal committee led by Collector and SP/DCP, CDMO and RTO as members to facilitate the selection and recommend Good Samaritans for award. One Good Samaritan can be awarded a maximum five times in a year.

Principal Secretary of Transport department Madhu Sudan Padhi said the scheme will motivate people to help road accident victims in emergency situations and inspire others to save innocent lives. Besides the award in each incident, there will be 10 national-level awards for the most worthy Good Samaritans, who will be selected from all those who have been awarded during the whole year and they would be given an award of Rs 1 lakh

Aid for saving life