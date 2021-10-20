STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Residents of this Odisha village refuse to cremate body over caste prejudice

Villagers from Jani community refused to touch the body as it had been carried by other community members.

Published: 20th October 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In yet another instance of deep-rooted caste prejudices prevalent in the remote villages, residents of Jani Sahi in Nabarangpur’s Tentulikhunti block refused to cremate a fellow villager as three men from other communities carried his body in an ambulance to the village on Tuesday. 

Family members carrying Jagbandhu’s
body at Jani Sahi. (Photo | Express)

As none came forward, the deceased’s kin including his two wives and parents carried the body and his minor sons lit the pyre. Sources said, Jagbandhu Jani (24) was admitted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical state on Sunday. He had malaria and eventually developed other complications succumbing on Monday night. 

At the hospital, three young men from other communities namely Parodoshi Sagaria, Saroj Hial and Manant Hial arranged an ambulance to carry the body to the village. But when the ambulance reached, villagers from Jani community refused to touch the body as it had been carried by other community members. Bereft of help, the two wives of the deceased and parents shouldered the body for cremation.  Since the family’s income comes from grazing cattle, the district administration should help the bereaved family, said social activist Parsuram Patra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jani Sahi Nabarangpur Tentulikhunti block Odisha Caste Discrimination
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp