Residents of this Odisha village refuse to cremate body over caste prejudice

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In yet another instance of deep-rooted caste prejudices prevalent in the remote villages, residents of Jani Sahi in Nabarangpur’s Tentulikhunti block refused to cremate a fellow villager as three men from other communities carried his body in an ambulance to the village on Tuesday.

Family members carrying Jagbandhu’s

body at Jani Sahi. (Photo | Express)

As none came forward, the deceased’s kin including his two wives and parents carried the body and his minor sons lit the pyre. Sources said, Jagbandhu Jani (24) was admitted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical state on Sunday. He had malaria and eventually developed other complications succumbing on Monday night.

At the hospital, three young men from other communities namely Parodoshi Sagaria, Saroj Hial and Manant Hial arranged an ambulance to carry the body to the village. But when the ambulance reached, villagers from Jani community refused to touch the body as it had been carried by other community members. Bereft of help, the two wives of the deceased and parents shouldered the body for cremation. Since the family’s income comes from grazing cattle, the district administration should help the bereaved family, said social activist Parsuram Patra.