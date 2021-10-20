Worry over hydro power generation as reservoirs in Odisha remain half filled

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the southwest monsoon is all set to retreat from the State, water level of four major reservoirs in Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts remains alarmingly low raising concerns over hydro power generation.

Hydro power stations at Upper Kolab and Machkund in Koraput, Balimela in Malkangiri and Upper Indravati in Kalahandi district have a combined generating capacity of 1,466 MW. However, the average power generation from these hydro stations is around 400 MW due to low water level at the reservoirs.

“We are only drawing hydro power during peak (demand) hours in view of the precarious water level. Water from these reservoirs is released judiciously for power generation. Hydro power is required the most during summer when the demand for electricity peaks,” said a senior officer of Gridco.

With an installed capacity of 510 MW, the average power generation from Balimela hydro power station is below 50 MW. The live storage of Balimela reservoir is at 1,484.6 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,516 feet. This despite the fact that Malkangiri received an average rainfall of 374 mm in July, 392 mm in August, 371 mm in September and 87 mm in October till date.

Water level of the reservoir during this day last year was 1,503.3 ft. Live storage filling is only 45 per cent which is very disturbing, OHPC sources said. Equally alarming is the water level of Upper Kolab reservoir with only 43 per cent live storage filling. The reservoir level at present stands at 851.69 metre against the FRL of 858 metre. The water level during this day last year was 852.50 metre.

The hydro power stations at Upper Kolab have a generating capacity of 320 MW. But the average generation at present is less than 70 MW. Live storage of water in Machkund reservoir is 58 per cent. The 120 MW hydro power station is owned by the Andhra Pradesh government and Odisha’s share of power is only 30 per cent. The State is getting its average share of 36 MW on a daily basis.

The precarious water level of Machkund and Kolab reservoirs is despite good rainfall in Koraput district in the last three months. The average July, August and September rainfall in the district was 238.44 mm, 318 mm and 352.60 mm. The most worrying factor is the low water level of Indravati dam. The Indravati hydro power station with a generating capacity of 600 MW is the major supplier of cheap power to the State. The water level of the dam at present is 10 metre below the FRL of 642 metre.