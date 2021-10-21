7 held for illegal coal transport

PARADIP: Seven persons of a stevedoring agency were arrested by Paradip Model police on Wednesday for illegal transportation of costly coking from prohibited area of the port. Paradip Model IIC Rajanikant Mishra said during investigation, it was found that the accused persons of M/S IN Machinery AN Equipment Pvt Ltd were engaged in illegal transportation of coking coal from Paradip Port by forging signature of an employee of another stevedoring agency Trishakti Shipping Pvt Ltd. They were produced in the court. Investigation is underway to ascertain complicity of other persons in the case, the IIC added.
