Cuttack Municipal Corporation oblivious to construction debris menace in Millennium City

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As if open drains and lack of sanitation in localities were not enough, dumping of construction debris on the roadside has emerged as a cause of concern in the Millennium City. Absence of enforcement as per Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2017 by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has only made matters worse.

Heaps of debris dumped on roadside at several residential and market areas in the city have further narrowed down the congested roads and by-lanes in the city. This apart, they are also contributing to pollution.

"Construction debris illegally dumped on the roadside at Dargha Bazar, Kali Gali and Ganga Mandir near Choudhury Bazar flower market have been causing much inconvenience to us. However, the menace is yet to come to the notice of the civic body," said a local.

Going by the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, formulated by the Government of India, the civic body had imposed restrictions on dumping of construction waste on roadside in June last year and initiated steps for successful implementation of CMC Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2017.

As per the bylaws, residents are required to store construction and demolition waste separately as and when generated, on his/her own premises and dispose them off as per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The CMC had also identified four places- near Krushak Bazar, Sati Chaura waste management centre, a vacant place near Upar Deula Sahi Transit House and a spot near Central School at Nuapada for safe disposal of the debris as per guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board. As per the bylaws, people violating the norms are liable for penalty of Rs 5,000.

However, not a single person has yet been fined for dumping construction and demolition waste on the roadside in the city in the last one year. However, Cuttack Municipal Commissioner Ananya Das said that enforcement activities are being carried out regularly and also on basis of complaints received from locals.