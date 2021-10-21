Doc gifts 50K to kids affected by cancer on daughters’ b’day

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In yet another humanitarian gesture, Dr Shankar Ramchandani of VIMSAR, Burla donated Rs 50,000 for treatment of two cancer afflicted children. For this, he skipped the third birthday celebration of his twin daughters. This is not the first time Dr Ramchandani has come forward to help the needy on the birthday of his daughters.

In 2019 and 2020, Ramchandani cancelled birthday celebrations of his twins and instead donated the money meant for the functions to needy patients. Of the two children suffering from cancer, 10-year-old Alfus Munda of Sorda in Sundargarh’s Bisra was admitted to VIMSAR around three months back while Raja Gopal Luha (8) of Ghichapali in Sonepur district was admitted around 15 days ago.

Hospital sources said Alfus was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma and Raja with Osteoclastoma. Dr Ramchandani got to know about the two children from the hospital staff a few weeks back. On the birthday of his two daughters on Tuesday, Dr Ramchandani met the children.

He handed over Rs 25,000 each to their parents for treatment costs. Dr Ramchandani is also known for his `1 clinic meant for poor patients at Burla which he started in the month of February this year. He later opened another such clinic at his birthplace in Bargarh’s Padampur in August this year.