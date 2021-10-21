Jolt to BJP as leader quits

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: BJP State executive member Biswaranjan Mallick resigned from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday. He is likely to join the ruling BJD in next few days. Mallick, considered BJP’s stalwart in Bari, sent his resignation to the party’s State president citing his inability to carry out the responsibilities assigned to him.

Along with him, Bari panchayat samiti chairperson Subasini Sharma, vice-chairman Ramesh Chandra Bhanja and zilla parishad member Ranjita Samal also quit the saffron party on the day. Biswaranjan had joined BJP in 2017 after quitting Congress. He had contested the Assembly elections from Bari constituency on BJP ticket in 2019 and lost to BJD’s Sunanda Das by a narrow margin of 4,062 votes. While Biswaranjan had secured 68,497 votes, Sunanda got 72,559 votes.

Sources said his exit will mar the prospects of BJP in Jajpur, particularly in Bari Assembly segment. Biswaranjam is the second leader from the district to quit BJP in the last one month. Party leader from Dharmasala Ramesh Chandra Parida had resigned from BJP and joined the BJD last month. Ramesh had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019 on BJP ticket from Dharmasala constituency. Reliable sources said several BJP leaders from Jajpur district are likely to join the ruling party before the panchayat elections scheduled to be held in February next year.