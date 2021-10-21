STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Applications for PSMT Scholarship-2020 open

Students of higher secondary schools can now apply for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent (PSMT) Scholarship - 2020.

Published: 21st October 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

scholarship

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of higher secondary schools can now apply for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent (PSMT) Scholarship - 2020. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked the higher secondary schools to keep their  scholarship cells ready to process online applications for the scholarship.

It will be awarded to 1,000 students who have performed well in the mathematics paper of CHSE exam. DHSE officials said that the  submission of online application for the scholarship that started on October 19 will continue till November 5 and would be validated between October 21 and November 10. Schools not having any scholarship cell have also been asked to open it immediately.

As per the guidelines issued by the School and Mass Education department, the 1,000 meritorious students will get a scholarship of `5,000 under PSMT Scholarship. Students of Class XI and XII studying in Odia medium higher secondary schools affiliated to CHSE are eligible for the scholarship. There will be no income criteria for the award of the scholarship.

