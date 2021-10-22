Balangir bandh total

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The 12-hour bandh called by BJP on Thursday demanding resignation of Minister of State, Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher ‘murder’ case, was total in Balangir district.

In Balangir town, all shops and business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices remained closed from 6 am to 6 pm. Roads wore a deserted look as vehicular movement came to a standstill during the bandh. Similar was the situation in major towns of Patnagarh, Titilagarh and Kantabanji.

BJP workers staging road blockade
during the bandh in Balangir

BJP workers staged road blockades and resorted to picketing at strategic locations across the district. Accusing Minister Mishra of having close relations with accused Gobinda, the agitators also demanded CBI investigation into the case. 

Talking to mediapersons, BJP’s district president Sibaji Mohanty said the bandh was total in Balangir. People from all sections of life voluntarily extended support to the strike, he added. On Wednesday, the BJP had observed a similar 12-hour bandh in Kalahandi district over the same demands.

On the day, Mahila Congress staged demonstrations in several districts across the State demanding resignation of the Minister and CBI probe into the case. Members of the women’s wing of Congress staged dharnas in front of the SP offices in Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Ganjam districts.   

In Berhampur, workers of BJP Mahila Morcha also took out a protest rally. The agitators accused the BJD government of failing to protect women and shielding murderers and corrupt persons. 

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra demanded a court-monitored SIT to probe the case. In a press meet, he alleged that police are not showing any urgency to collect evidence in Mamita’s murder case. “Either a court-monitored probe should be ordered or inquiry carried out according to the demand of Mamita’s family members,” he added.

