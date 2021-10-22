STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly couple hacked to death in Odisha's Sundargarh district

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath on Thursday informed that a police team led by SDPO MR Pradhan along with a scientific team visited the crime spot.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: An elderly couple was found brutally murdered in the remote Raiboga area of Sundargarh district on Wednesday evening. The deceased are Lohya Padhuar (65) and his wife Ludi (60) of Bhadratoli village. Police said their bodies were lying in a pool of blood on the verandah of their house. They were hacked to death with sharp weapons.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath on Thursday informed that a police team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Birmitrapur MR Pradhan along with a scientific team visited the crime spot. Police are investigating from all angles to crack the murder mystery, she added.

With this, a total of eight murders have taken place in the last nine days under Sundargarh and Rourkela police districts. Between October 12 and 20, six murders took place in Rourkela alone and the culprits in almost all the cases were arrested.

Police sources said on October 15, one Manoranjan Nag (28) was found murdered with his throat slit in a bush near Deepika English Medium School, Rourkela in Sector-7. Subsequently, three accused were arrested.

Nag was reportedly killed over suspicion of having illicit relationship with wife of one of the accused. The same day, one Bhola Ghosh was killed by his brother-in-law with a grinding stone at Gopabandhupali within Plant Site police limits.

Again on October 15, a mentally deranged youth, Balkrishna Kerketta (20), killed his father at Sarubahal village by strangulation. On October 17, one Madhu Mahato (55) was found dead with injury marks along the Bisra-Jareikela road within Bisra police limits.

On October 12, a man killed his younger brother in Lahunipada. A few days later, a woman was murdered by her husband in Koida block.

