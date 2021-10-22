STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kegaon IIC  suspended

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: DGP Abhay on Thursday suspended IIC of Kalahandi’s Kegaon police station Damu Parija for negligence of duty. The spot where Mamita’s charred skeletal remains were discovered comes under  the jurisdiction of the police station. 

Mamita’s uncle Koushik Meher had alleged that on October 9, family members had gone to Kegaon police station to lodge a missing complaint but they were not entertained. Dejected, they returned and filed an FIR in Sindhekella police station in Balangir district on October 12. 

On the day, the Northern Range DIG accompanied by SPs of Kalahandi and Balangir along with a scientific team visited the stadium where the  charred remains, suspectedly of Mamita, were found. The spot was scanned by the team for evidence in connection with the crime. 

