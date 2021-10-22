STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Left parties to stage demonstration over Odisha teacher murder case, seek sacking of minister

They said that people of the State will lose faith in the law and order machinery if Dibya Shankar Mishra continues in his ministerial post.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Left parties of the State joined the Opposition in demanding sacking of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged link with prime accused in the Kalahandi lady teacher murder case.

State secretaries of four Left parties, CPM, CPI, CPML and Forward Block in a joint statement came down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not dismissing Mishra from his council of ministers even after clear establishment of his link with accused Gobinda Sahu.

They said that people of the State will lose faith in the law and order machinery if Mishra continues in his ministerial post.

Condemning the brutal murder of the young lady teacher, the four parties have decided to launch a statewide protest on Friday to press for the demand of the minister's ouster and inquiry by a special investigation team under the supervision of the Orissa High Court.

They further demanded that the minister should be brought under the purview of the investigation. State secretaries, Ali Kishore Patnaik of CPM, Ashis Kaungo of CPI, Yudhisthir Mohapatra of CPML and Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra of Forward Block were signatories to the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM CPI CPML Left parties Dibya Shankar Mishra Odisha teacher murder
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp