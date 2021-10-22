STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Crime Branch arrest man with Rs 1 crore worth brown sugar

They intercepted Safikul Sk of Beldanga in Murshidabad district on NH-16 near Tangi on Wednesday when he was attempting to deliver the consignment to a customer.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch arrested a person from West Bengal for allegedly selling brown sugar and seized over 1 kg of the narcotics worth Rs 1 crore from him. They intercepted Safikul Sk of Beldanga in Murshidabad district on NH-16 near Tangi on Wednesday when he was attempting to deliver the consignment to a customer.

Safikul has been involved in drug trade for the last 10 years, said DIG (STF)  Jai Narayan Pankaj and added that initial investigation suggests that he was earlier arrested by West Bengal Police under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

"The accused has revealed names of three brown sugar dealers from his village who are supplying the contraband to Odisha. The STF will make efforts to nab the other inter-state dealers in the coming days," said sources.

Usually, the dealers from the neighbouring West Bengal deliver the consignment till the bordering areas of Odisha but Safikul came in a train to the State, they added. 

Last year, STF launched a special drive to check the sale of drugs in Odisha. The agency has seized more than 41 kg of brown sugar/heroin, over 86 quintal ganja and arrested at least 100 drug dealers/peddlers during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Crime Branch NDPS Act Odisha STF
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp