Odisha minister Dibya Shankar Mishra dropped from CM's Mayurbhanj tour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is in the eye of a storm over alleged close links with the main accused in the Kalahandi district lady teacher murder case, seems to have now become a hot potato for the BJD.

Though the ruling party strongly defended the Minister in the face of a growing demand for his ouster, it has reportedly decided not to associate him with the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The Chief Minister will launch distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart cards among the beneficiaries in the district, lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth Rs 2,400 crore during his visit.

As per the practice in the BJD, all the ministers have been kept in charge of different blocks and panchayats for distribution of the health cards after the function of the Chief Minister. Sources maintained that the junior Home minister was kept in charge of Udala block.

The name of Mishra is missing from the list of ministers finalised before the visit of Chief Minister to the district. But, neither the BJD nor the State government has made the situation clear. Though sources maintained that Mishra's name has been dropped from the list, his replacement is yet to be finalised.

BJD MLA Pranab Balanbantray who is in-charge of the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit to the district and distribution of the health cards also avoided the issue of whether Mishra will be associated with any programme.

Several senior ministers including Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Law Minister Pratap Jena will remain in charge of Sarashkana and Baripada municipality respectively. While Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi will be in charge of Bangiriposi, Kuliana and Jamda blocks, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranedra Pratap Swain will be stationed at Jashipur block.

Minister of State Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi will be in charge of Basasahi block while the Health Minister Naba Kishore Das will accompany the Chief Minister to the main function.