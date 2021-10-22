STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC acquits man sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014

The court had convicted and sentenced Sudarsan Gouda to imprisonment for life on February 21, 2014 for his involvement in the murder of Raghumani Das.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:15 AM

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A person sentenced to life imprisonment following conviction in a murder case over seven years back, was acquitted by the Orissa High Court on Thursday on grounds of 'several errors and infirmities' in the trial court judgment.

One Raghumani Das was stabbed to death at Balarampur in Ganjam district on January 30, 2009. The Special Judge-cum-Second Additional Sessions Judge had convicted and sentenced Sudarsan Gouda to imprisonment for life on February 21, 2014 for his involvement in the murder.

While allowing Gouda's criminal appeal, the vacation bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said no motive was suggested or attributed against the appellant for causing any murderous assault on Das and other errors and infirmities are noticed in the trial court's judgment.

"The impugned judgment shows complete non-application of mind of the trial court as well as his whimsical approach. The trial court has failed to make an analytical discussion of the evidence adduced on record," the bench observed.

Comments

