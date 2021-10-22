STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers in Odisha asked to get both COVID vaccine doses by October-end

With the department starting graded reopening of upper primary and higher secondary classes, it has also asked its field functionaries to get vaccinated within the deadline for smooth reopening.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department has directed its teaching and non-teaching staff - who are vaccinated with a single dose -  to get jabbed with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine by October-end.

With the department starting graded reopening of upper primary and higher secondary classes, it has also asked its field functionaries to get vaccinated within the deadline for smooth reopening of the schools. This was decided at a review meeting of the department presided over by Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu on Thursday.

As students of Classes VIII to XII had been attending online classes since COVID outbreak in March last year, it was decided that a baseline survey of these students would be held on October 27 to assess their learning levels.

While Class VIII and XI have opened for physical teaching on the day, Classes IX, X and XII had opened in July and August. The district education officers who attended the meeting virtually were also directed to focus on learning levels of students.

Also, keeping the COVID situation in mind, it has been decided to hold the exams in CBSE pattern henceforth, he informed.

This apart, Sahu said that from the next academic session of 2021-2022 focus will be on achieving Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) among children in Classes 1 to 3.  The Odisha government had earlier this year signed an MoU with the Central Square Foundation to improve the basic learning skills of children in the primary grades through e-learning materials.

The education officers were also directed to coordinate with the Panchayati Raj department for repair and renovation works of schools that have been damaged due to prolonged closure.

