Andhra Pradesh’s Kotia entry bid foiled

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Yet another attempt of Andhra Pradesh to woo residents of Kotia ahead of the rural polls was foiled by Koraput district administration on Friday. The officials from the neighbouring state had to return after facing sharp resistance by Odisha police and revenue officials at the point of entry in Uppersembi village. 

According to sources, a team of AP government officials led by of Parvatipuram assistant project officer of ITDA Sachin Naidu was attempting to sneak into Kotia via Uppersembi village to put some AP signboard and distribute sops to local people. 

On getting information, senior police and revenue officials of Koraput, Sunabeda and Pottangi rushed to the spot and resisted the team’s entry.  Amid the heated arguments, AP officials were warned not to enter the disputed territory which is under Koraput administration. With no option left,  the AP team returned. Later, the Koraput administration deployed four platoons in disputed areas of Kotia. Meanwhile, the district health wing organised a mega health camp at Talaganjaipadar on the day. About 228 patients were screened for different ailments and given free medicines. 

Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar said the administration has deployed police in Kotia villages in the wake of continuing activities of some antisocial elements. “We will take appropriate action against any attempt to disrupt peace for vested interests in Kotia to maintain the status quo there as per the Supreme Court order,” he said. 

