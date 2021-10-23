STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP accuses Odisha cops of shielding Dibya Shankar Mishra, questions probe in teacher murder case

Alleging that police are working to protect the Minister by trying to take the entire process in the wrong direction, the MP raised questions on the impartiality of the investigation.

Published: 23rd October 2021

Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Questioning the police investigation into the murder of lady teacher of Kalahandi district, BJP MP Basant Panda on Friday alleged that stories are being framed from Bhubaneswar to protect Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is in the eye of a storm for his alleged close links with main accused Gobinda Sahu.

Reiterating the demand for immediate dismissal of Mishra from the Council of Ministers, Panda demanded that call records of the Minister, Gobinda and victim Mamita Mishra of the last one month should be made public to bring out the truth. Claiming that the laptop, mobile phone and pen-drive of the lady teacher can throw light on the reasons behind the brutal killing, Panda asked where have these gone.

Alleging that police are working to protect the Minister by trying to take the entire process in the wrong direction, the MP raised questions on the impartiality of the investigation. It is very rare that crime scene recreation video has been put up on social media by police, he said and asked why the media was not invited to the scene which was done in the dead of night. Police are not going into the root cause of the incident, but trying to shift people’s attention, he added. 

Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik on Friday demanded compensation of Rs 2 crore for the victim’s family. Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha activists barged into the Capital police station here on Friday demanding action against the Minister. Countering the BJP allegations, the ruling BJD said that the party is doing cheap politics over the incident. The BJP leaders should ensure how the family members of the deceased will get justice and an educational institution will not be defamed, spokesperson Ipsita Sahu told mediapersons.

