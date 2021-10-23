STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Central counting in panchayat polls: Odisha Election Commissioner

Odisha Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhi said that for the first time, central counting will be done for the panchayat elections.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

The SEC said that for the first time, central counting will be done for the panchayat elections. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Aditya Prasad Padhi said on Friday that there will be central counting for the panchayat polls which are likely to be held in February next year. The SEC told mediapersons that the ballot boxes will be kept in strong rooms at the block level after polling. As one ballot box will be needed for one polling booth, the requirement of ballot boxes will be more this time, he said.

The SEC said that for the first time, central counting will be done for the panchayat elections. Earlier, counting was being done at the polling booths itself. All legal hurdles for holding the rural polls have been cleared with the State Assembly passing the Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 on September 8. The Bill has imposed a ceiling of 50 per cent for reservation of seats for scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward class (OBC) candidates as per a Supreme Court direction.

Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders led by president of the State OBC Morcha Surath Biswal submitted a memorandum to the SEC demanding correction of reservation of seats announced for the panchayat polls, claiming that it is faulty and unconstitutional.The memorandum said that while there was 27 per cent reservation of seats for OBCs in the earlier panchayat and urban local body polls, there is no clarity in the amended Act about it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Prasad Padhi Odisha Panchayat Polls
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp