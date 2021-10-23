STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murdered Odisha teacher Mamita Meher’s family wants everyone under probe

Mamita reportedly had two objectionable photographs of Gobinda in her mobile phone which she had kept as proof of her claims.

Police, on the contrary, claimed that Bhoi had no knowledge about the crime. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as police pushed the theory of key accused Gobinda Sahu’s extra marital affair to the murder of teacher Mamita Meher, her family on Friday demanded that everyone, beginning from peon of Sunshine English Medium School to Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, be questioned.

“After Mamita mysteriously disappeared, we frantically contacted her colleagues and students to know about her whereabouts. We came to know about her fallout with Gobinda as she was opposed to his nefarious activities,” they stated.

Mamita reportedly had two objectionable photographs of Gobinda in her mobile phone which she had kept as proof of her claims. She had warned Gobinda in the presence of some teachers and students to stop the activities. These proofs cost her life, said a family member.

Meanwhile, police claimed that hours before Mamita was allegedly murdered, Gobinda asked her to take an oath at a temple in Kalahandi that she will not reveal the objectionable photographs of him to anyone. They were on their way to Mahaling in his car. Mamita, however, refused.

Police said that this led to an argument following which, he stopped the car on Bhawanipatna-Kegaon Road, about 26 km from Mahaling. Mamita was sitting in the back seat and Gobinda was driving the car. After stopping the car, he went to the rear seat and strangulated Mamita using one hand and punched her chest repeatedly with the other hand. He kept the body in his car and returned to Mahaling.

In the night, he disposed of her body in Mahaling Stadium and set it on fire. Gobinda reportedly got the pit covered with the help of excavator driver Pushkar Bhoi the next morning. Police, on the contrary, claimed that Bhoi had no knowledge about the crime. Meanwhile, Gobinda was asked to recreate the crime scene in Mahaling Stadium in the wee hours of Friday in the presence of Northern Range DIG Deepak Kumar.

