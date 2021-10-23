STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers on panic mode as brown hoppers feed on paddy crops 

The healthy paddy plants have become diseased and yellow and those in flowering stage are affected with delayed growth.

Published: 23rd October 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A crop drained out in Borigumma to curb pest menace

A crop drained out in Borigumma to curb pest menace. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Prospects of good kharif yield have turned pale for farmers in Jeypore who, after the fertiliser crisis, are now having sleepless nights due to pest attack on paddy crops.  For the ensuing kharif season, paddy was grown across 45,000 hectare in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Boipariguda and Kundra in Jeypore sub division. 

Farmers were hoping for a decent output as the recent rains had aided good growth of the plants and most are in the flowering stage. But pest attack has put them on panic mode. Sources said, brown planthoppers are now affecting paddy crops in some patches of  Borigumma, Kumuli, Kamta, B. Singpur, Ranspur, Ranigad, Boriput, Pujariput, Dhamanahandi, Kusmumi, Bagderi, Khatalpadar, Salapa, Dhanpur, Kaliagaon, Tankua, Chandili, Dasmantpur and nearby areas.

The healthy paddy plants have become diseased and yellow and those in flowering stage are affected with delayed growth. As these pests kill plants from roots, use of pesticides don’t yield any result. Desperate, farmers are draining their crop lands by separating the plants to control the pests. “As it is difficult to isolate the hoppers at the root, we are draining the crop lands which is a tough task in this stage,” said J Ramesh, a farmer of Jeypore. 

On the other hand, maximum farmers are reluctant to spray pesticides due to financial constraint in the lean season. “The Agriculture department should give free pesticides to affected farmers to curb the pest situation,” said  Ganga Pangi, a farmer of  Dhanpur. 

Chief district agriculture officer BC Nath informed that there was no specific information reported to the department about pest attacks. “However, our staff are working round the clock in different panchayats in the district to monitor. Pests attack affected farmers can get pesticides at subsidised rates any time,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Farmers
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp