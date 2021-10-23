Odisha farmers on panic mode as brown hoppers feed on paddy crops 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Prospects of good kharif yield have turned pale for farmers in Jeypore who, after the fertiliser crisis, are now having sleepless nights due to pest attack on paddy crops. For the ensuing kharif season, paddy was grown across 45,000 hectare in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma, Boipariguda and Kundra in Jeypore sub division.

Farmers were hoping for a decent output as the recent rains had aided good growth of the plants and most are in the flowering stage. But pest attack has put them on panic mode. Sources said, brown planthoppers are now affecting paddy crops in some patches of Borigumma, Kumuli, Kamta, B. Singpur, Ranspur, Ranigad, Boriput, Pujariput, Dhamanahandi, Kusmumi, Bagderi, Khatalpadar, Salapa, Dhanpur, Kaliagaon, Tankua, Chandili, Dasmantpur and nearby areas.

The healthy paddy plants have become diseased and yellow and those in flowering stage are affected with delayed growth. As these pests kill plants from roots, use of pesticides don’t yield any result. Desperate, farmers are draining their crop lands by separating the plants to control the pests. “As it is difficult to isolate the hoppers at the root, we are draining the crop lands which is a tough task in this stage,” said J Ramesh, a farmer of Jeypore.

On the other hand, maximum farmers are reluctant to spray pesticides due to financial constraint in the lean season. “The Agriculture department should give free pesticides to affected farmers to curb the pest situation,” said Ganga Pangi, a farmer of Dhanpur.

Chief district agriculture officer BC Nath informed that there was no specific information reported to the department about pest attacks. “However, our staff are working round the clock in different panchayats in the district to monitor. Pests attack affected farmers can get pesticides at subsidised rates any time,” he said.