Odisha teacher murder case: Accused’s wife finds bag with cellphone, dresses

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Asha Chandi, wife of one of the accused in Mamita murder case Radheshyam Chandi of Mahaling village, on Friday claimed that she has handed over a handbag containing mobile phone to Kegaon police.

Apart from the cellphone, the bag contained three ladies dresses, charger and some medicines. Asha said she found the bag underneath the bed of her husband Radheshyam. It is suspected that the cellphone might belong to Mamita Meher.

Asha further claimed that at around 9.00 am, she went to the crime spot to hand over the bag to the investigating team. However, a police personnel forcibly took it from her and asked her not to disclose anything about the bag to others.

Later in the afternoon, she along with her mother-in-law reportedly went to Kegaon police station seeking receipt for delivery of the bag. However, they were allegedly not allowed to enter the police station. A reliable police source said the bag with materials has already reached the investigating team.

Meanwhile, youth Congress workers pelted eggs and tomatoes at the residence of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra on the day. A tussle broke out between police and Congress workers when the latter tried to remove the barricades. Later, police detained 10 Congress workers for creating law and order situation. Another group of youth Congress workers also staged demonstration in front of the SP office here demanding resignation of Minister Mishra.

