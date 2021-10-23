'Treatment on Wheel' launched for poor in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Padmini Care Multispeciality Hospital, Tangi, has introduced ‘Treatment on Wheel’ service to provide different medical and diagnostic facilities to the poor and underprivileged peoples of remote areas in and around the undivided Cuttack district.

An ambulance bus fitted with necessary medical equipment and carrying specialists and paramedical staff has been pressed to serve the patients and provide free medical treatment to them at their doorstep. Spearheaded by the Chairman, DRIEMS Institute of Health Science and Hospital, Pramod Chandra Rath, in the first phase, the ‘Treatment on Wheel’ ambulance bus reached Karanji area under Tangi- Choudwar block on Friday. Doctors Pinaki Prasad Swain, Subhasish Nayak, Rohit Mohapatra and paramedical staff treated the patients.

The mobile healthcare unit will continue to move round different remote areas of Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsighpur districts. Critically ill poor patients will be shifted to hospital for receiving necessary treatment free of cost, said Rath.