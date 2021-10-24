Elephant strays into Nischintakoili villages

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An elephant strayed into the villages of Ramakrushnapur, Fogala and Jignipur panchayats creating panic among the residents on Saturday.

Locals spotted the female elephant moving in the paddy field at Ramakrishnapur at 6 am following which, people from the nearby localities rushed to the spot to see the animal. Later it moved to Fogal and Jignipur panchayats destroying paddy crops in the areas.

Forest officials rushed to the spot and started an operation to drive away the elephant from human habitations. “The elephant might have come from Bairi forest under Cuttack forest division. Around 100 forest personnel have been engaged to keep eye on the movement of the tusker,” said Sanjay Kumar Swain, DFO, Cuttack forest division. The elephant is expected to return to Bairi forest over the night, Swain added.