Evos Buildcon opens booking for holiday home project

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based property and real estate developer Evos Buildcon on Saturday launched its dream holiday homes project ‘Sea Roses’ in Puri. The premium sea facing luxurious 1 BHK and studio apartment project is being developed at a walkable distance from the lighthouse. The project, with its strategic location, enjoys an excellent connectivity via road and rail, said Evos Buildcon founder Kalinga Keshari Rath.

The project is situated just 10 minutes away from Shri Jagannath temple and 15 minutes away from bus stand and railway station, he said. The premium Evos project will have a total 249 1 BHK and studio apartments with amenities such as community hall, swimming pool, gym, spa, open cafeteria and round the clock efficient power, water supply and security.

The cost of these apartments begins from Rs 34.2 lakh onwards per unit. As a launching offer, Evos Buildcon has announced to provide a 5 gm gold coin on booking of a flat on or before October 25, The firm has also assured to offer flash sale offers which includes Rs 300 per square ft discount on MRP for early home buyers.

The firm plans to handover the flats taken up in the phase-I to buyers by 2024. Around `61 crore is being invested by the firm to develop the project. Rath said the Sea Roses project is duly approved by the PKDA and ORERA. He said the project offers excellent opportunity to customers and investors to stay nearer to the abode of Lord Jagannath.