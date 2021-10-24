STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women’s panel meets Mamita Meher's parents 

The murdered lady teacher’s father Suchandra Meher demanded death sentence for prime accused Gobinda Sahu

OSCW team with family of Mamita Meher in Jharni village | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/BHAWANIPATNA:  A four-member team of Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) led by its chairperson Minati Behera visited Mamita Meher’s native Jharni village in Tureikela block on Saturday. The team also visited Mahaling village in Kalahandi district where Mamita worked at Sunshine English Medium School and was reportedly murdered. 

The team held discussions with the family of the teacher and assured justice to them. The members also promised stringent action against the accused. Demanding death sentence for main accused Gobinda Sahu, Mamita’s father Suchandra Meher said, “As Mamita was the sole breadwinner for the family, my son should be given a government job,” said Suchandra. 

Talking to mediapersons, the OSCW chief said charge sheet in the case will be filed soon.  The team left for Mahaling where Mamita’s body is suspected to have been found buried at an under-construction stadium. It inspected the crime scene and will submit a report to the State government. 

On Wednesday, the women’s panel had sought a detailed report on the case from Kalahandi SP within 15 days.  Meanwhile, members of BJP Yuva Morcha staged a demonstration in front of the Kalahandi SP office demanding ouster of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and investigation of his links with Gobinda. The demonstrators broke the police cordon to enter the SP’s office to meet him. SP Saravana Vivek pacified them and assured fair investigation. 

