Avian guests start arriving at Odisha's Chilika Lake

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Winter is yet to set in but migratory birds have started arriving at Chilika Lake, the largest brackish water lagoon of Asia.The birds started arriving at the lake in the first week of October and in order to protect the birds, Forest department has mounted elaborate arrangements, Assistant conservator of Forest of Chilika Wildlife Division Sarat Chandra Mishra said.

The birds arrive at the lake on an annual sojourn to escape the harsh winter of countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan and as far as the US and Canada. Spread over 1,100 sq km, the lake provides an ideal spot to the birds to feed and breed.

As many as 21 camps and a mobile squad have been set up by the Chilika Wildlife Division. While Tangi range has the maximum 11 camps, Balugaon has four at Nalaban, Satapada and Rambha have two each and Chilika one. While the forest personnel will patrol the water routes in the lake on motorised boats, the mobile squad will conduct patrolling on land between Balugaon and Tangi.

This apart, 60 locals have been hired to work at the temporary camps which will function till March next year. As per a rough estimate, around 22,000 migratory birds of 55 species along with over 10,000 Indian birds have already arrived at the lake.