Beware of gastro issues in kids: Health experts

Published: 25th October 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Extended gastrointestinal complications in a child should not be dealt with self-medications at home but brought to the notice of the specialists at the earliest as it could be fallout of Covid infection, advised heath experts at a special training-cum-discussion session organised by Gastro and Liver care Foundation here on Sunday. 

As the projected third wave of the pandemic is feared to involve paediatric population in large numbers, senior gastroenterologists speaking at the event advised both parents and medical practitioners to remain watchful of symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, loose motion and loss of appetite with or without low-grade fever. 

Head of Gastroenterology department of SUM Hospital Dr Manoj Sahu stressed use of advanced technology for world class care in the State. He deliberated on the latest available medical intervention to cater to the needs of patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases.

Associate professor Dr Jimmy Narayan said medical science is evolving with better patient care. Apart from being healthy, in order to face challenges in the post Covid era, people need to deal with their comorbidities properly, he said. Around 60 endoscopic technicians and gastroenterologists from different parts of the State were trained to provide the best care to their patients at the event which was conducted with support of Boston Scientific, USA. 

