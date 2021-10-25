STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Camera vigil on animals starts in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of the park JD Pati said, “We have installed the cameras to gather first-hand knowledge about both herbivorous and carnivorous species in the park.

Published: 25th October 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Camera traps being installed in Bhitarkanika National Park

Camera traps being installed in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Installation of camera traps has commenced in Bhitarkanika National Park here. Forest personnel have recently installed 20 cameras in the first phase to monitor the movements of animals and poachers.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of the park JD Pati said, “We have installed the cameras to gather first-hand knowledge about both herbivorous and carnivorous species in the park. The Forest department will install a pair of cameras to cover a stretch of two sq km. A total of of around 300 cameras will be installed in the park under All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) Project, 2021-22.” 

The DFO further informed that camera traps that capture wildlife are mostly activated by infrared sensors at night. They capture images by detecting body heat or movement of any animal. These cameras are designed in a camouflaged way to protect them from animals and humans.

The department recently conducted capacity building training for forest personnel to properly handle the cameras, said Pati who is also the nodal officer of AITE Project, Odisha chapter. As per the 2020 animal census, Bhitarkanika is home to 3,118 spotted deer, 1,811 wild boars, 2,250 rhesus macaques, 61 common langurs, 366 jackals, 44 fishing cats,  10 hyenas, 144 otters , 17 jungle cats, 24 mongooses, 10 foxes, two leopards, 23 porcupines, 13 Indian civet cats, four sambars and seven hares. “The census report relied heavily on sighting forms. After installation of camera traps, we will get correct census data on the animals,” added the forest officer.

Bhitarkanika is also the abode of 1,768 crocodiles as per the reptile census report of  January this year. Crocodiles frequently venture into the water bodies of nearby villages. The camera traps will help forest personnel to monitor movements of the reptiles in areas around the park, the DFO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Bhitarkanika National Park Camera traps
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp