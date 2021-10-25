Ekalabya Puraskar for international shuttler Rutaparna Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda will be conferred the 29th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2021.The Ekalabya Puraskar Committee jury members selected Rutaparna for the honour in a meeting held on Sunday. Rutaparna will get a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Puraskar function, the date of which will be announced soon.

Besides Rutaparna, two other sportspersons, woman cyclist Swasti Singh and woman footballer Pyari Xaxa will be felicitated for their remarkable performances at international and national level in their respective fields. Both will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with citation. The award is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performances in the preceding two years.

Chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda said, “IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and foster excellence in sports and literature besides contributing to the general welfare of the society at large. Ekalabya Puraskar was instituted to encourage and inspire young sports persons to perform at national and international arenas.”