STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ekalabya Puraskar for international shuttler Rutaparna Panda

Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda will be conferred the 29th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2021.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

 Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda

 Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Internationally acclaimed Odia shuttler Rutaparna Panda will be conferred the 29th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2021.The Ekalabya Puraskar Committee jury members selected Rutaparna for the honour in a meeting held on Sunday. Rutaparna will get a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Puraskar function, the date of which will be announced soon. 

Besides Rutaparna, two other sportspersons, woman cyclist Swasti Singh and woman footballer Pyari Xaxa will be felicitated for their remarkable performances at international and national level in their respective fields. Both will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each along with citation.  The award is given every year to young sportspersons of Odisha in recognition of their outstanding performances in the preceding two years. 

Chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda said, “IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and foster excellence in sports and literature besides contributing to the general welfare of the society at large. Ekalabya Puraskar was instituted to encourage and inspire young sports persons to perform at national and international arenas.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rutaparna Panda Ekalabya Puraskar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp