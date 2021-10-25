Mamita Meher murder case: Congress urges Governor Ganeshi Lal to intervene

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intensifying its demand for immediate removal of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra over the murder of Mamita Meher, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Sunday sought the intervention of Governor Ganeshi Lal in the matter.

“The Governor should use his special powers to direct Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take appropriate action in this regard,” OPCC vice-president Debasis Patnaik told mediapersons here.Alleging that there is more than what meets the eye in the case, the Congress leader demanded that the call records of the Minister and the main accused Govinda Sahu be brought under the purview of investigation.

Patnaik asked why ministers frequently visited Sunshine English Medium School when there are so many other educational institutions in Kalahandi district.Stating that many leads in the case are not being followed and suppressed, Patnaik asked who was the influential person with whom Gobinda had talked on his mobile phone for over two minutes after the murder of the lady teacher. He said the staff in the office of the Minister should also be questioned in this regard.

Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra has offered to fight the case on behalf of the family of the deceased if he is requested to do so. “If the victim’s parents are willing, I will fight the case in the courtroom,” he said.Meanwhile, president of the All India Mahila Congress Netta D’ Souza met the family members of the lady teacher at Jharni village in Balangir district.