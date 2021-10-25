STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Barrage project to tide over kharif water crisis

kharif crops

The kharif season starts with the onset of monsoon, usually in June-July. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP) will soon come up with a pipeline project on Budhabalanga river to check water crisis in crop lands during kharif season in both Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts. 

As part of the project, a 200-metre-long barrage will be erected over the river at Banktira village in Balasore’s Remuna block and irrigation facility to more than 3,700 hectare (ha) land in the two districts will be provided during kharif season through a canal system.

Official sources said, farmers of more than 120 villages of four blocks -  three in Balasore and one in Mayurbhanj- will benefit. The barrage base and pond area, canal alignment and ayacut and geo-technical investigation of barrage based area were surveyed by officials of Geological Survey of India, Water Resources department and SIP in April this year. The project estimated at `376.05  crore, is expected to be completed by 2024.

Executive engineer of SIP Ramakanta Mohapatra informed that the project initially is targeting to supply water to 3700.67 ha in both the districts. The proposed pipeline will irrigate at least 748.46 ha in 20 villages in Remuna, 6,139.79 ha in Sadar block and  74.91 ha in Basta blocks in Balasore, and 432.53 ha in 13 villages of Betnoti in Mayurbhanj. 

“It is a medium water supply project that does not require any land acquisition. The project cost will be borne by State Water Resources department.” Tender will  be floated once the design and drawing of the barrage, pending with the Chief Engineer (Designs) is made available, Mohapatra added. 

