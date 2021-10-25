STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition trying to derail probe into murder of lady teacher, alleges BJD

Hitting out at the BJP and Congress, the ruling BJD said both the political parties are trying to derail police investigation into the murder of lady teacher of Kalahandi district. 

Published: 25th October 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hitting out at the BJP and Congress, the ruling BJD said both the political parties are trying to derail police investigation into the murder of lady teacher of Kalahandi district.Countering the Opposition’s allegation that the main accused Gobinda Sahu was patronised by only BJD leaders, party spokesperson Leinin Mohanty said many Congress leaders also visited the Anchalika Mahavidyalaya at Mahaling as guests in different functions. 

He alleged that former Kalahandi MP and senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das visited the college more than once and sanctioned `36 lakh from his MP LAD Fund for the college. Not only Das, Congress MLA from Khariar Adhiraj Panigrahi had also visited the college as a guest, he added. 

Claiming that the representative of the present BJP MP from Kalahandi Basant Panda is also a member of the managing committee of the college, Mohanty asked will he be responsible for the activities of Sahu.
Mohanty said members of educational institutions generally have photographs with guests visiting schools or colleges. But can the political leaders be held responsible for the activities of the members of managing committees of the schools or colleges, he asked. 

Dismissing BJP allegation of police laxity in investigation, Mohanty said that the probe is being led by a senior officer who was with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Leaders of both the parties are trying to take mileage from the incident by defaming an educational institution, he added.

