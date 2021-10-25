STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three days after resigning from the Congress, former MP Pradeep Majhi to join BJD soon

The former MP said it had become practically impossible for him to carry out the developmental works in undivided Koraput district while remaining out of the system.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi said with cancellation of the solvency certificate, justice has been delivered to the people of Malkangiri.

Odisha Congress working president and former MP Pradeep Majhi (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/NABARANGPUR: Three days after resigning from the Congress, former MP Pradeep Majhi on Sunday said he will join the BJD soon. Though the date has not been finalised, it will be either on October 28 or 29.Majhi said that the joining date will be finalised depending on the Chief Minister’s availability. It is also yet to be finalised whether the joining ceremony will be held at Bhubaneswar or Nabarangpur, he added.

In a show of strength, Majhi brought out a rally here along with thousands of his supporters who quit Congress. Several senior leaders of the area including former Laxmipur MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika who joined BJD recently and Lakshmi Nayak, chairperson of the Maithili block of Malkangiri district were present in the rally.

Addressing mediapersons, Majhi said the Congress has become weak across the State and there is no possibility of the party coming to power in the near future. He said the party’s organisation has become considerably weak in south Odisha and this has made it difficult for its leaders to work for the people. 

The former MP said it had become practically impossible for him to carry out the developmental works in undivided Koraput district while remaining out of the system. “Our decision to join the BJD will help in resolving basic issues like education, health and other amenities in Nabrangpur,” he said and added he will join the BJD to protect the interests of the tribals and work for their welfare. 

Nabarangpur MP and BJD district president Ramesh Majhi said he has no problem working with for the former MP. “It is just like homecoming for him,” he said. On October 22, the former MP had shot off his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi. However, Congress leaders of the area including chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati maintained that his resignation will have no impact on the party.

