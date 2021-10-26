STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mamita Meher murder case: 12-hour long bandh halts life in Mayurbhanj

District president of BJP Kandra Soren alleged that crime against women has increased in Odisha under the BJD government.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers blocking NH-18 at Palobani Golei in Baripada during the bandh. (Photo | Express)

BJP workers blocking NH-18 at Palobani Golei in Baripada during the bandh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Normal life came to a standstill in Mayurbhanj on Monday as BJP observed 12-hour bandh demanding arrest of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged links with the accused in Mamita Meher murder case.

Business establishments, government and private offices, educational institutions, courts, banks and fuel stations remained closed while roads and National Highways wore a deserted look during the bandh.
BJP workers resorted to picketing at strategic locations across the district. Members of BJP Mahila Morcha staged road blockades in Rairangpur, Karanjia and Baripada sub-divisions demanding resignation of Minister Mishra and arrest of BJD workers who attacked BJP supporters at Baripada during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Mayurbhanj recently. 

District president of BJP Kandra Soren alleged that crime against women has increased in Odisha under the BJD government. Despite Mishra’s close links with prime accused Gobinda Sahu in Mamita murder case, the State government is yet to take any action against the Minister and instead shielding him, he claimed.

Baripada MLA Prakesh Soren said the State government is distributing smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana when people are deprived of basic healthcare due to shortage of doctors in the district. In Mayurbhanj, 345 doctor posts in the district headquarters hospital, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs and PHCs are lying vacant since long. Besides, the CM in 2019 had assured revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College and Homoeopathic College at Baripada but nothing has been done in this regard so far, he claimed.

The district unit of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supported the bandh called by BJP. On the day, a group of JMM workers hung placards around the neck of Biju Patnaik statue at Steel Golei in Baripada town protesting the attack on party members by BJD supporters during the CM programme. As many as seven JMM workers including a minor were arrested for this act.  Mayurbhanj SP Rishikesh D Khilari said adequate security arrangements were made for the bandh. No untoward incident was reported during the strike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayurbhanj Odisha
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp