STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man, sisters arrested in Odisha for duping unemployed youth of Rs 14 lakh

The trio was identified as Rajesh Badi (30) and his two sisters Jharna (32), Rajkumari (19), all natives of Babupada Purnabasti who lived at Pradhanpalli Chowk in Bargarh district. 

Published: 26th October 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Police on Sunday arrested a man and his two sisters for duping an unemployed youth of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of offering him a job in the Indian Railways.

The trio was identified as Rajesh Badi (30) and his two sisters Jharna (32), Rajkumari (19), all natives of Babupada Purnabasti who lived at Pradhanpalli Chowk in Bargarh district. 

Police said one Manas Ranjan Patel of Chichinda Village in Brajrajnagar had lodged complaint stating that on October 17, he received a call from an unidentified person on his cellphone who offered him a job in the Indian Railways. He was asked to come to a private hotel with Rs 14 lakh in cash and receive the joining letter. 

Subsequently on October 22, Manas visited the hotel with a bag containing the cash. The three accused took him to room no. 212 of the hotel and locked the door. In the meantime, they exchanged the cash bag with another one containing bundles of papers. When Manas came out, he found the cash bag and the accused gone.

After receiving a complaint from Manas, Jharsuguda police started investigation and nabbed the three accused from Bargarh. Jharsuguda SP BC Das said, “We have seized Rs 12.96 lakh cash along with a car, three mobile phones, a laptop, fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards besides a lamination machine.” 
The three accused were produced in court on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha crime
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp