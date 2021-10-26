Man, sisters arrested in Odisha for duping unemployed youth of Rs 14 lakh

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Police on Sunday arrested a man and his two sisters for duping an unemployed youth of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of offering him a job in the Indian Railways.

The trio was identified as Rajesh Badi (30) and his two sisters Jharna (32), Rajkumari (19), all natives of Babupada Purnabasti who lived at Pradhanpalli Chowk in Bargarh district.

Police said one Manas Ranjan Patel of Chichinda Village in Brajrajnagar had lodged complaint stating that on October 17, he received a call from an unidentified person on his cellphone who offered him a job in the Indian Railways. He was asked to come to a private hotel with Rs 14 lakh in cash and receive the joining letter.

Subsequently on October 22, Manas visited the hotel with a bag containing the cash. The three accused took him to room no. 212 of the hotel and locked the door. In the meantime, they exchanged the cash bag with another one containing bundles of papers. When Manas came out, he found the cash bag and the accused gone.

After receiving a complaint from Manas, Jharsuguda police started investigation and nabbed the three accused from Bargarh. Jharsuguda SP BC Das said, “We have seized Rs 12.96 lakh cash along with a car, three mobile phones, a laptop, fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards besides a lamination machine.”

The three accused were produced in court on Monday.