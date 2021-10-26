Odisha: Delimitation exercise to begin soon to pave way for urbal local body elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Decks have been cleared for the urban local body (ULB) polls with the State government on Monday directing district collectors to complete delimitation and reservation exercise for all municipalities and notified area councils (NACs) by November 9.

In a separate letter to Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur municipal corporations, the government has asked them to complete the exercise by November 15 to pave the way for the elections, which are overdue for more than two years.

Official sources maintained that as preparations for the rural body polls are in final stage, the urban body elections will be held after the panchayat elections in February next year. Preparations have started to hold elections to three municipal corporations and 105 municipalities and NACs in the State. Elections to Sambalpur and Rourkela municipal corporations will not be held because of court cases.

Announcing the decision, Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said the move of the government will enable the State Election Commission (SEC) to take steps for preparation of the electoral roll and holding of elections to municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs.

Director of municipal administration Sangramjit Nayak said the SEC has sought necessary immediate steps for issue of schedule of ward delimitation and reservation of seats at the earliest so that it can prepare the electoral roll. The Commissioners have been asked to submit information on division of wards of the municipal corporations by November 15.

The Urban Development department will issue draft notification inviting objections and suggestions by December 10. The last date for receiving objection/suggestions on delimitation and reservation will be December 19. The final notification on delimitation of wards and reservation of seats will be issued before January 20, 2022.

The draft notification on delimitation of ward and reservation for municipalities and NACs seeking objections and suggestions will be issued by the district collectors on November 9. The last date of receipt of objections and suggestions will be November 18.

The collectors will publish notification relating to delimitation of wards and reservation of seats by November 29. Appeal against publication of notification can be made between November 29 and December 13.