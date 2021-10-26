STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Offline classes resume for class 8 after 18 months

Though classes will be conducted offline, the department has kept the online option open for the students.

Published: 26th October 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 07:46 AM

Students of Class VIII attend their first offline class of the current academic session at a school in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a hiatus of 18 months, classes for Standard VIII students resumed in Odisha on Monday. The State government, however, is yet to take a decision on reopening schools for students of elementary grades (I to VII) in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said schools were reopened with strict compliance to Covid-19 protocol and adequate safety measures. Though classes will be conducted offline, the department has kept the online option open for the students. He, however, said no decision regarding reopening of schools for the students of elementary grades has been taken yet. 

Sources said a decision to reopen Classes I to VII in a phased manner is likely to be taken after mid-November. However, Covid situation will be taken into consideration before finalising anything.Meanwhile, Standard VIII students who attended their first offline class in the 2021-22 academic year were thermally screened and at some schools, they were given roses and chocolates. 

Classrooms were sanitised and students and teachers were asked to mask-up to prevent Covid transmission. No classes were held on the first day. Classes will also not be conducted on Tuesday as the schools have been asked to guide the students about their curriculum and co-curricular activities during these two days. Class timing has been scheduled from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

On the other hand, the department has planned an assessment test of Class-VIII students on the basis of Class VI curriculum to assess their knowledge of the previous curriculum through a test and impart remedial teaching accordingly. The assessment tests will be conducted in three subjects - Odia, Maths and English - on October 27, 28, and 29 respectively.

