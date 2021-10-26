One arrested for raping Chhattisgarh girl

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Chhattisgarh police on Monday arrested one Tula Lohra of Kurabeda village in Nabarangpur district’s Raighar for abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl of Sihaba area in the neighbouring State.

Police said Lohra, a truck driver by profession, transported seasonal goods to Sihaba frequently. During one such visit, he befriended the victim and over a period of time, developed love relationship with her. He identified himself as Ajay Netam of Bishrampur village in Chhattisgarh. On October 5, Lohra abducted the girl and took her to Raipur where he allegedly raped her.

Unable to trace his daughter, the minor’s father lodged a missing complaint with Sihaba police on October 10. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and launched investigation. By tracking the girl’s mobile phone, police reached Raipur and rescued her. Lohra, however, managed to escape.

Later, basing on the statement of the victim, Sihaba police reached Kurabeda village in Raighar and arrested Lohra. The accused was produced in a court in Dhantari on the day.