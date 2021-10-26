Orissa High Court asks dealers to file fresh petition on sale of firecrackers in state

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday disposed a withdrawn petition filed by All Odisha Firecrackers Dealers Association relating to ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the State. The court has given the Association the liberty to file a fresh petition.

The Association’s counsel had sought relaxation on the ban imposed by the State government citing a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that allows use of only green crackers in areas where the ambient air quality is in moderate or below categories. As the ambient air quality had been recorded as poor and over moderate only in Talcher and Brajarajnagar there is no need for imposing the ban on firecrackers in the entire state, the Association’s counsel contended.

But the High Court said the petition had no prayer for allowing sale and use of green crackers. Accordingly, a division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray asked the Association’s counsel to withdraw the petition and file a fresh one along with proof of being a registered body and details on number of members. The fresh petition could also be filed by individual traders instead of the Association, the Bench said.

The Bench also expected the fresh petition to be supported by an affidavit indicating that the stock with the traders which they want to sell are only green crackers. The State Counsel strongly opposed any relaxation of the ban order and raised doubts as to whether the Association was a registered body and represented traders from across the State.

The Association had sought relaxation on the ban for the traders on the plea that they had been left with large stock of firecrackers since February, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The State Counsel also opposed the relaxation raising doubts over the stock with the traders being green crackers.

The State government had prohibited sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season from October 1 to November 1. “With a view to protecting the health of general public and curb the spread of infection, sale and use of firecrackers shall remain prohibited during this festive month,” the government order said.