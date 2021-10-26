STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Parab festival to commence from Odisha's Kotia 

Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar said the annual tribal festival will get a national identity and celebrated along the lines of Konark and Puri beach festivals. 

Published: 26th October 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

The district culture committee meeting underway at Koraput on Monday. (Photo | Express)

The district culture committee meeting underway at Koraput on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT:  The Koraput administration on Monday decided to begin the month-long Parab festival from Kotia’s Neradivalsa village in November. The decision was taken to counter Andhra Pradesh’s recent overtures in Kotia by showcasing Odisha’s culture in the disputed panchayat.

Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar, who is also the chairman of the district cultural committee (DCC), said the annual tribal festival will get a national identity and celebrated along the lines of Konark and Puri beach festivals. 

Due to Covid-19, Parab festival could not be celebrated last year. Now, the State government has taken the responsibility to celebrate the festival giving it a national identity, the Collector said. Official sources said over 2,000 public representatives, artistes, and government officials across the district are expected to gather at Neradivalsa for the festival launch. 

MLAs Raghuram Padal, Prabhu Jani and Tara Prasad Bahinipati, representatives of different NGOs and government officials hailed the decision as the festival will be a show of cultural resistance to AP which is reportedly diluting the local culture through a parallel administration.

To mark the celebrations, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati proposed to rename the British heritage road from Neradivalsa to Pottangi as Vikram Dev Marg.   Parab will commence from the third week of November. In a first, the three-day finale from December 17 to 19 will be live telecast on Doordarshan. This year, the festival will be held at the Koraput college ground. 

Among others, Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli was present. Meanwhile, the administration has deployed police force at all major entry points along the border in Kotia after two attempts of AP officials to enter the area were foiled recently. Police also seized Telugu signboards from Phagunasenari village. The signages were to be put up in different villages by AP contractors, as directed by the Vizianagaram administration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput Parab festival
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp