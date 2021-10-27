34 child-friendly police stations in Odisha soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will soon have child-friendly police stations at all district headquarters. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

Initially, child-friendly facilities will be created in at least one police station in 34 police districts. Such police stations will have special logo and signage with specially earmarked area for a small library having interesting books, cartoons, newspapers, magazines, toys and first aid kits. Walls too will be painted with beautiful pictures.

These police stations will have a notice board displaying the name and contact details of Child Welfare Officers and other officials. The display boards on the rights of children will mention do’s and don’ts for policemen, who will also be trained on how to deal with children visiting police stations for various reasons.

“The Chief Minister has directed officials to set up 34 child-friendly police stations after realising the need for a special environment within the police station for children, who need help for various reasons,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. Earlier this year, Odisha Police had received Rs 8.99 crore to strengthen Mahila and Sishu desks, and anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) to combat crimes against women and children in the State.

While Rs 5 crore was sanctioned for Mahila and Sishu desks in 500 police stations, Rs 3.99 crore was provided for AHTUs in the State.

A senior police official said child-friendly facilities will be created in addition to the women and child desks.

“Not only the victims and accused, children coming with their parents during the course of investigation or counselling will be benefited,” he added.

The State government is also creating a special wing to investigate offences against women and children. All important cases related to crimes against women and children now under investigation by the Crime Branch will be monitored by the wing headed by an IG-rank officer.